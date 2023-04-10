Prince Louis Wore Bright Blue Shorts For His Royal Family Easter Debut

YUI MOK via Getty Images The Wales family arrives for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Sunday.

Prince Louis made his royal family Easter debut in blue on Sunday, alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton and his elder siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Sunday marked the first time the four-year-old prince accompanied his family to Easter church services.

Advertisement

In addition to his adorable shorts, Louis wore long socks ― as is part of a traditional outfit for a boy of his age in the royal family ― paired with a navy jacket and a blue tie.

The Princess of Wales’ dress was an even brighter shade of blue than Louis’ shorts and was paired with a matching clutch and pillbox hat.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales coordinated in varying shades of blue.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Charlotte looks over at her younger brother on Easter Sunday.

Advertisement

William, Charlotte and George all looked dapper in shades of navy, as the family made its way in and out of St George’s Chapel.

Sunday marked another major first for Charles, who attended his first Easter service at Windsor Castle as monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

He was accompanied by his wife, Camilla, whose recent reference on the official coronation invitations solidified her new title as Queen Camilla, rather than queen consort.

Alongside the king and queen were Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and their spouses.

The most shocking inclusion was that of Prince Andrew, the disgraced Duke of York, who has faced sexual abuse allegations over the years ― which he has long denied ― and criticism for his long-standing relationship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement

Andrew officially stepped back as a working royal in 2019 and was later stripped of his military titles and royal patronages in January 2022.