Prince Philip's Funeral: Queen Elizabeth And Royal Family Mourn Duke of Edinburgh

The royal family said their final goodbyes to Prince Philip on Saturday at an intimate funeral service attended by only 30 people at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Philip died on April 9 at age 99.

The slimmed-down royal funeral, which was not a state funeral per the prince’s wishes, started with a unique, personal touch.

The late Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin was driven to St. George’s Chapel in a modified Land Rover that he helped design for that very purpose. The royal drove Land Rovers for much of his life, and the palace said he suggested changes for the vehicle up until 2019.

Family members walked behind the car, while Queen Elizabeth was taken to the church in a state Bentley.