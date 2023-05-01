Princess Charlotte Shows Off The Biggest Grin In Birthday Photo Taken By Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte’s eighth birthday is kicking off a historic time of celebrations for the royal family.

Prince William and Kate Middleton marked the special occasion by sharing a photo of their middle child taken by the Princess of Wales in Windsor over the weekend.

In the photo, Charlotte is seen wearing a white dress with colorful flowers on it, while showing off the biggest grin (and a few missing teeth). The young princess bears a striking resemblance to both her father and her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

The Princess of Wales A photo released by Kensington Palace of Princess Charlotte, taken in Windsor this weekend by her mother, the Princess of Wales, ahead of her 8th birthday on Tuesday.

It’s been a busy time for the Wales family, as William and Kate recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary over the weekend.

Kensington Palace on Saturday shared a relaxed photo of the couple during a bike ride, which was part of a series of photos taken of the family last year. The photos were shot in Windsor by one of the couple’s favored photographers, Matt Porteous.

Other snaps from the family photo shoot were used to commemorate the UK’s Mother’s Day, as well as in the Wales family Christmas card last year.

Just last month, William and Kate’s youngest child, Prince Louis, celebrated his 5th birthday.

The photos were a break from family tradition, as they were taken by photographer Millie Pilkington. Generally, the family’s birthday photos are taken by Kate, who is an avid photographer. For this birthday, the Princess of Wales made a surprise cameo in one of the photos with a grinning Louis.

THE PRINCE AND PRINCESS OF WALES via Reuters Prince Louis is seen in a portrait being pushed in a wheelbarrow by his mother, the Princess of Wales, in a photo issued by Kensington Palace on April 22.

As of Monday, the British royal family is just five days away from King Charles and Queen Camilla’s historic coronation ― the first the UK has seen in seven decades.

It is expected that Princess Charlotte will accompany her parents to the Westminster Abbey ceremony, though it hasn’t been officially confirmed by Kensington Palace.

Prince George will also be a part of the monumental occasion, as he’s nabbed a role as one of four Pages of Honour during the service on Saturday.

