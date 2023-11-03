'It Was Unbearable': Priscilla Presley Shares New Details About Daughter Lisa Marie's Death

Priscilla Presley Ernesto Ruscio via Getty Images

Priscilla Presley has tearfully recalled the final days of her daughter Lisa Marie’s life.

Before Lisa Marie died unexpectedly earlier this year at the age of 54, Priscilla had already lost her grandson in 2020 and her mother in 2021. Priscilla spoke about her daughter’s death on Wednesday in a TalkTV interview with Piers Morgan.

“She didn’t look well that night and I was concerned,” Priscilla said, as reported by the New York Post.

Advertisement

“She asked Jerry Schilling, one of my best friends, if he could hold her,” the former actor continued.

“Her heels were high, but she had worn them before, and I thought, ‘Is she OK?’ She didn’t really look that OK — she looked very frail.”

On the night in question, Priscilla and Lisa Marie attended the 2023 Golden Globes in support of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic. The director, his acclaimed biopic and lead actor Austin Butler were all nominated at this year’s ceremony, with Austin winning for his acting performance.

Priscilla told the host that the evening had begun swimmingly.

“We watched the show,” she said. “We had a few laughs, and we were all excited about Austin Butler and Baz, and the movie went so well, we were proud of them.

Advertisement

“Then we started to go, and she said, ‘Mum, do you want to go to Chateau Marmont and have a drink?’”

Priscilla said they arrived at the iconic hotel and both tripped on a staircase, making them laugh. When Lisa Marie said her “stomach really hurts,” the pair decided to call their respective cars — before unwittingly sharing a final goodbye.

“I hugged her, and she went her way, and I went mine,” Priscilla told Piers. “And that hug was the last hug I gave her.”

Lisa Marie Presley, Baz Luhrmann, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough and Austin Butler at a Hollywood ceremony in June 2022. Jordan Strauss/Invision/Associated Press

“It was unbearable,” Priscilla told the broadcaster. “I lost my mother. I lost my grandson, and I lost my daughter. It’s still shocking that we don’t have her.”

Advertisement

Benjamin died by suicide at 27 in Calabasas, California. Priscilla told Piers that Lisa Marie was experiencing suicidal feelings before she died, as “losing Ben was the hardest thing for her”.

“He took his own life, and he was the love of her life, that child, she adored him,” Priscilla said.

“She would do anything for him, anything. We were in Memphis, sitting up in the suite, and she said, ‘Mum, I don’t know if I want to be here.’”

“I love her,” Priscilla told Piers. “We have always gotten along. It was a little bit of trying to figure out the will ... but Riley and I have always been close.

“I think Riley will be great, she has asked me a few things about what to do. I want to help her with Graceland.”

Advertisement

Priscilla continued: “She has a great head on her shoulders. I trust her.”

Help and support: