17 Genius Products That Are Basically Living In 3024

These are so smart, they seem stright from the future.
Amazon

As a shopping writer, I spend hours scrolling through Amazon and other sites ― some days, it feels like I’ve seen every product the free market has to offer.

Every once in a while, though, I come across something that feels like it’s been brought to us from our more evolved, future selves.

So I thought I’d share some of the best examples ― after all, why stay stuck with 2024 problems when there are 3024-level solutions out there?

1
Amazon
Don't mind me, just ordering this folding digital kitchen scale ASAP.

It spreads out to form a base that you can rest a container on, and the LCD display makes it easy to see the weight of your ingredients (you can set the units to grams or ounces). This clever gadget folds up into a compact shape when it's not in use, so you'll be able to store it in your cutlery drawer or utensil pot.

£14.66
2
Amazon
Keep your herbs alive with minimal effort by using this self-watering plant pot.

You can place water in the base of this pot, which will then gradually get absorbed by your plant's soil as and when it needs it via a stick irrigation system. The set includes a water level indicator, so you'll know when the reservoir is due a refill! Some reviewers say they've gone up to twelve weeks on one fill.

£18.97
3
Amazon
If you're sick of throwing out disposable pads for your flat mop, chances are you'll have wanted something like these washable options for a while now.

Simply chuck these in the washing machine whenever they get a little grubby! You can use them wet or dry – customers say they're compatible with a wide range of flat mops.

£5.99 for three.
4
Amazon
I'm losing it over this genius wall-mounted brush that your pets can use to self-groom (good news for your vacuum).

You can easily stick this onto your walls thanks to its self-adhesive pads! Its handy catnip compartment will make the relaxing brush even more appealing to your furry friends.

£4.00
5
Amazon
This retractable washing line snaps back into its casing when it's not in use, perfect for rainier months.

Pull the line out from its detachable reel until you've reached your desired end point before wrapping it around the casing's hook to keep it taut. Reviewers love how easy it is to install!

£10.00
6
Amazon
These cedar wood rings naturally repel moths, making them a great addition to your wardrobe.

They couldn't be simpler to use if they tried– just pop 'em onto your hangers and leave them there!

£7.99 for 20.
7
Amazon
I'd tried every hack in the book to keep my freezer ice-free before finally landing on these specially-designed liners.

Rather than waiting for your drawers to defrost for hours before hacking away at the shelves, you'll be able to just whip the compartments out and rinse the sheets.

£4.09 for two.
8
Amazon
Anyone who wears glasses will appreciate this anti-fog spray, which is especially useful now it's cold out.

Simply spray this stuff over your lenses, let it dry, and then rinse it off – you'll have fog-proof specs in no time. It's actually designed for scuba divers, so you know it's got to be good!

£6.29
9
Amazon
This sofa saver will make your cushions way less likely to sag over time.

The boards inside this protector will provide a solid surface for your cushions to rest on, which means they won't be able to sink into the unsupportive sofa base.

£8.98 for a one-seater size.
10
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Detergent can be really expensive, so it's a good thing this eco-friendly laundry egg is so highly-rated. It'll last you for up to 210 washes!

Pop it in the drum of your washing machine with your clothes and the beads inside will create a fresh-smelling lather as they circulate. I've used it myself and am now obsessed – it removes stains and odours just as well as regular detergent does!

£12.99
11
Amazon
This water-repelling treatment will make driving in the rain that little bit easier.

Apply the solution straight onto your windshield, allow it to dry, and then buff the surface with a cloth. People have been stunned by how long-lasting and effective this treatment is!

£3.49
12
Amazon
This car dehumidifier bag has converted some sceptical reviewers.

This highly-rated dehumidifier draws all the excess moisture out of your vehicle, helping to decrease condensation and improve the air quality in your car. When it's full, the spot on its side will change colour, at which point you can just microwave it for six minutes before it's good to go again!

£8.99
13
Amazon
This 4head stick claims to get rid of your headache in less than two minutes – I love mine.

It contains levomenthol which can help to reduce headaches when applied to the forehead. Unlike with regular medication, there's no limit to how often you can use this swipe-on stick per day (which is great, as you'll get up to 100 uses out of this thing!).

£3.15
14
Amazon
Walk your dog without having to carry bags in your pockets by using this sleek dog bag holder.

Just clip it onto your lead, keys, or bag, and then unroll and tear off the lavender-scented bags whenever you need to.

£12.99
15
Amazon
This shower shield solution will protect your unit from soap stains, fingerprint

It works on ceramic, glass, and metal! Apply it to the desired area and then wait for the solution to dry before buffing it with a clean cloth. It'll repel dirt and water for up to three months!

£10.65
16
Amazon
This (kind of gorgeous) car bin is deep enough to hold a lot of rubbish and collapses when it's not in use.

It's waterproof and leak-proof, and its adjustable buckle extends up to 23cm.

£9.99.
17
Amazon
This eco-friendly Magnoball will draw all the limescale out from your washing ma

The magnetised centre of this ball will crystallise and remove the limescale from your water, helping you to get softer water which will give you better results from detergents and soaps.

£9.99.
