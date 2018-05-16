Pukka Has Been Told To Stop Advertising Its Tea As Detox

Pukka, the tea brand, has been told to stop using the word ‘detox’ in advertising for its Detox tea because under EU regulation it’s not allowed.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has told it to stop using the word in all future marketing, after two people wrote to challenge whether it was permitted to claim it was a detoxifying drink.

Under EU regulations, food and drink companies can only use health or nutrition claims that are registered as permissible. The word detox isn’t.