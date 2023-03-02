Steve Mackey pictured in 2014 Mindy Best via Getty Images

Musician Steve Mackey, best known as the bass guitarist in the Britpop group Pulp, has died at the age of 56.

Steve joined the Sheffield-based group in the late 80s, and played on some of their biggest hits including Common People and Disco 2000.

A post shared on the group’s official social media on Thursday confirmed that the bassist had died earlier in the day, with the band remembering Steve as their “beloved friend and bass player”.

“This photo of Steve dates from when Pulp were on tour in South America in 2012,” the post read.

“We had a day off and Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did. And it was a completely magical experience. Far more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (which is probably what we’d have done otherwise).

“Steve made things happen. In his life and in the band. And we’d very much like to think that he’s back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure.”

“Safe travels, Steve,” they added. “We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love.”

Pulp released their breakthrough album His N Hers in 1994, followed by the Mercury Prize-winning Different Class a year later.

Steve on stage at Glastonbury in 2011 Gary Wolstenholme via Getty Images

The band achieved five top 10 singles in the 1990s, all of which were co-written by Steve, and featured him on bass.

Frontman Jarvis Cocker confirmed last year that the group would be reuniting for a string of shows in 2023, although Steve was was not due to appear alongside his bandmates at the upcoming gigs, which include festival performances at Latitude, Trnsmt and the Isle Of Wight.