Push Doctor Ads Banned For Implying Links To NHS

ASA / PA Adverts appeared on the London Underground.

Several ads for the online GP consultation service Push Doctor have been banned for implying that it was provided by the NHS and therefore free of charge. A poster displayed on London Underground trains in August last year said: “The UK’s most popular online doctor service is open 6am-11pm, 7 days a week, allowing you to access an NHS GP whenever you want.” A link in the header bar of the Push Doctor website, labelled “NHS”, linked to a page headed “NHS & PUSH DOCTOR”. It said: “Speak with an NHS trained doctor in as little as 6 minutes,” while a paid-for Google ad said the service was “Proud To Be An NHS Commissioned Technology Provider”.

ASA / PA A screenshot of the Push Doctor website.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received 31 complaints that the ads were not clear that there were charges for the service and implied that it was provided by the NHS. Push Doctor said consumers were already sufficiently aware of the brand and would know that it was a paid-for, non-NHS service, confirming that a 10-minute consultation cost £20, referrals to specialists cost £15 and prescriptions incurred an £8 administration fee. However the ASA said most consumers who saw the poster were unlikely to be familiar with Push Doctor, its position as a private healthcare provider or its links with the NHS. It said: “We considered that the poster misleadingly implied the advertised service was provided by the NHS and, as a result, that it was misleading because it did not make clear a cost was associated with the service. “Because we considered consumers were likely to understand from the website home page that the service offered was an NHS service and subsequently provided free of charge, consumers were likely to start the booking process under that impression.” It also concluded that the Google ad misleadingly implied the advertised service was provided by the NHS.