The Queen Cancels Another In-Person Appearance Amid Health Troubles

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that Queen Elizabeth was canceling a planned, in-person engagement that was scheduled for Monday. Sean Gallup via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth has cancelled another in-person appearance planned for Monday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday.

“After discussing the arrangements with the Royal Household, The Queen has asked The Prince of Wales to represent Her Majesty at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday,” said the statement, which was shared with HuffPost.

“The Queen will continue with other planned engagements, including in person Audiences, in the week ahead,” the statement said, adding that Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will attend the service, alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The palace also said that “the Queen’s Commonwealth Day message will be distributed in the usual way”.

The news that the 95-year-old sovereign was sending the Prince of Wales in her place for a planned, in-person engagement comes amidst continued updates about the queen’s health, as she tested positive for COVID-19 just last month.

However, Sunday Times royal editor Roya Nikkhah reported on Friday just after the statement was released that “it is understood the Queen regrets not being there on Monday, but her decision does not relate to any illness, and was based on discussions around her comfort in travelling and attending the service”.

The monarch canceled virtual and in-person appearances last month as she dealt with her diagnosis, which came just days after Charles and Camilla both tested positive.

During the queen’s absence, the US blog Hollywood Unlocked released a false, “exclusive” claim late last month that Queen Elizabeth had died.