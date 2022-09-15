Peak Britain? The Queue For The Queen Has Become An Historic Event Itself

The queue to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall has started to become an event in itself, as it stretches across central London.

The doors only opened for the general public to view the Queen’s coffin – covered in the Royal Standard and decorated with the Imperial State crown – at 5pm on Wednesday.

Some reports estimate the queue could go on for up to 30 hours. By Thursday morning, it was already at around the eight-hour mark, and around 2.8 miles long, from Westminster to Southwark Cathedral.

The government’s culture department has even set up a live tracker on YouTube so everyone can monitor the queues, while the BBC has a live stream of the Queen lying in state for anyone wanting to pay their respects virtually.

But, apparently, there are still plenty of people who are happy to queue for their chance to walk past the Queen’s coffin.

In fact, the queue will close if it gets to five miles – a distance it would take two hours to walk quickly – because there’s no guarantee people after this point would get to the front by Monday...

This is how much the queue has grown in the last 30 mins… it’s now snaking under Blackfriars bridge. They are being told there’s at least 7-8 hour wait. More on @BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/IWR9AtTChB — Frankie McCamley (@Frankie_Mack) September 15, 2022

Unsurprisingly, the queue is now taking on a life of its own.

One person’s Twitter thread went viral on Wednesday afternoon, when the Westminster Hall doors had not officially opened but people were still starting to queue across the capital.

The thread began: “I don’t particularly care either way about the Queen. But the queue? The Queue is a triumph of Britishness. It’s incredible.”

This initial tweet alone has close to 70,000 likes within less than 24 hours of posting – and the entire thread gave the Queue a capital letter (as it deserves).

The Twitter user explained that they did not mean the “purpose” of the line, or the emotion of the event, but the patient waiting.

“It is the motherlode of queues. It is art. It is poetry. It is the queue to end all queues.”

Local restaurants stayed open to provide food for those queuing overnight, there are portaloos dotted along the route and water points to make sure people stay hydrated.

The Twitter user pointed out that there are rules surrounding the Queue too – people cannot wear clothing with political or offensive slogans and phones cannot be used inside the building.

Each person gets one wristband, and cannot give that to anyone else.

It’s also a standing queue, so you cannot sit down or grab a sleeping bag at any point, or you will lose your spot.

The Twitter user explained: “To join The Queue requires up to the minute knowledge of where The Queue is now.”

They added, passionately: “NO ONE IN THEIR RIGHT MIND WOULD JOIN THE QUEUE AND YET STILL THEY COME.”

“We are a deeply, deeply mad people with an absolutely unshakeable need to join a queue. It’s utterly glorious,” they concluded.

This last tweet has close to 30,000 likes – clearly plenty of other Twitter users in agreement.

Right, everyone. I need to be serious for a moment. Because the greatest thing that ever happened is happening right now.



I don't particularly care either way about the Queen. But the queue? The Queue is a triumph of Britishness. It's incredible. — ❓🦎 (@curiousiguana) September 14, 2022

Other people on Twitter have also dubbed it “peak Britain” or the “final boss of queues” and demanded a Twitter account just for the line. Another person joked that this was the real “Elizabeth line” rather than the new underground line which the Queen officially opened during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations back in June.

If you’re British, this is the queue you’ve been training for all your life. The final boss of queues. pic.twitter.com/5auXopBfOr — Jof (@JofArnold) September 13, 2022

The tracker is magnificent, but THE QUEUE is now a living, breathing thing. It NEEDS ITS OWN TWITTER ACCOUNT https://t.co/XhAwEyyS62 — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) September 14, 2022

Don Lemon: "British people tonight giving a masterclass in queuing...." — Harriet Alexander (@h_alexander) September 15, 2022

If there's one thing more British than being in a 2 mile long queue, it's watching a livestream of a 2 mile long queue



(which is what I am currently doing) — Rick Edwards (@rickedwards1) September 15, 2022

Just reached the end of the queue to file past the Queen. Everybody quite relaxed… pic.twitter.com/lTJ4DbM35n — Dom Joly (@domjoly) September 14, 2022

The BBC's live coverage of people filing past the Queen's coffin is Peak Britain, I think. A queue estimated to reach 10 miles, covered like it's the Olympics. It's very orderly. — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) September 14, 2022

How ‘The Queue’ isn't called the Elizabeth Line is beyond me. — Michelle Chai 蔡詠兒 (@winyeemichelle) September 14, 2022

Estimates vary significantly, but some claim around 750,000 visitors (or even one million) are expected to queue the next four days. Doors to the public will remain open for 24 hours a day until they shut on Monday at 6.30am.

This is hours before the state funeral begins, and the coffin will be taken in a military procession to Westminster Abbey.