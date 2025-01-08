K8 via Unsplash

When you think of fermented foods, your mind probably goes to something like kimchi, sourdough bread or kefir.

But some common staples, like chocolate, salami, and even coffee, are fermented too.

So, it seems, is Quorn, a meat substitute that people participating in Veganuary may have gotten very familiar with over the last week or so.

But what is the food actually made from, and how does it turn into something you can use for a spag bol?

Quorn is made from a soil-dwelling fungus

Quorn’s site says their meat substitute is made from a fungus called fusarium venenatum.

It’s a soil-dwelling fungus that’s pretty high in protein, which makes it a good option as a meat substitute.

The fungus was first chosen as a potential myco-protein in the ’60s and was approved for sale in the UK by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food in 1984, after 12 years of testing.

The ingredient is fermented before becoming Quorn using “nutrients derived from maize and wheat..., air and essential minerals”.

Then, the company binds the fermented spores together ― with egg white for the vegetarian products and potato starch for the vegan ones ― and presses it into shape before freezing it.

Isn’t Quorn mould?

After a 2017 settlement, Quorn US said “because Mycoprotein [the product made from fusarium venenatum] is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, it’s possible that some people who react to other fungi may also react to Mycoprotein” on their packs.

Mould is a type of fungus, so both terms are appropriate. Very rarely, some people may be allergic to the ingredient.

Lots more food than you’d think ― including soy sauce, some cheeses, and vinegar ― are made using forms of mould.

Quorn’s fermented food is produced “similar to the way that beer and yoghurt are also made,” the company said.