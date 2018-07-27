Radio 1 Pulls Interview With YouTuber Logan Paul Following Listener Backlash

The station had planned to air a chat, in which he discusses his upcoming boxing match with fellow social media star KSI, on Charlie Sloth’s show.

Radio 1 has shelved an interview with controversial YouTuber Logan Paul after backlash from listeners.

However, after listeners heard the interview had already been recorded, they complained in their droves, particularly in light of the video he posted of an apparent suicide victim on YouTube earlier this year.

What have you let this creature have a public platform? Don't encourage people to discuss mental health and then give exposure to a boy who mocked someone's hanging body

Logan Paul is not the image @BBCR1 should be trying to project. Good call, but you should have never lined up the interview in the first place. Especially after claiming to care about mental health.

Really disappointed with @BBCR1 for providing #loganpaul a platform on tonight’s show with @CharlieSloth . If a member of the public had said half the things he had, they wouldn’t ever be given a microphone again.

I don’t pay my #BBC licence 4 #Radio1 to give time to . @LoganPaul who laughed at finding a suicide & then posted it for hits - #poor choice! #shame as there are better vloggers! Disappointed at the stance the #BBC has taken on #mental #health by airing him 👎

Take a moment to think of the personality traits required to vlog your life everyday for 5 years.... Now imagine that guy talking to 17.8 million kids, showing them bodies he found in the woods..... #loganpaul #bbcnews pic.twitter.com/KKBeUeYJKC

For clarification, I'm calling out @BBCR1 and @CharlieSloth for having him on their show. They're the ones being irresponsible by giving @LoganPaul airtime.

Following the complaints, Charlie announced live on Thursday’s show the interview would no longer be aired.

“Tonight, we were going to hear from Logan Paul and KSI,” he began. “We wanted to talk about their boxing match, and find out what it was all about.

“We had a whole segment planned out. We were listening back to the interview with Logan, and even though it was only one part of a wider piece, we don’t feel it’s right [to air it].

“We decided we’re not going to run it. We know some of you have very strong views on Logan, but at the end of the day, if we don’t think it’s good enough, we ain’t gonna go with it!”

Radio 1 also posted a statement on their Twitter account, which read: