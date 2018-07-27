Radio 1 Pulls Interview With YouTuber Logan Paul Following Listener Backlash

Radio 1 has shelved an interview with controversial YouTuber Logan Paul after backlash from listeners.
The station had planned to air a chat, in which he discusses his upcoming boxing match with fellow social media star KSI, on Charlie Sloth’s show.
However, after listeners heard the interview had already been recorded, they complained in their droves, particularly in light of the video he posted of an apparent suicide victim on YouTube earlier this year.
Following the complaints, Charlie announced live on Thursday’s show the interview would no longer be aired.
“Tonight, we were going to hear from Logan Paul and KSI,” he began. “We wanted to talk about their boxing match, and find out what it was all about.
“We had a whole segment planned out. We were listening back to the interview with Logan, and even though it was only one part of a wider piece, we don’t feel it’s right [to air it].
“We decided we’re not going to run it. We know some of you have very strong views on Logan, but at the end of the day, if we don’t think it’s good enough, we ain’t gonna go with it!”
Radio 1 also posted a statement on their Twitter account, which read:
After the controversy over the video earlier this year, Logan posted a lengthy post on Twitter apologising for showing a dead body, claiming he was trying to raise awareness.