LIFESTYLE

Raising A Glass To Women Winemakers

A new London bar is putting women at the forefront of its wine list, choosing to stock a majority of labels that are made by female winemakers. Lady of the Grapes says it wants to celebrate the expertise of women throughout the industry.

