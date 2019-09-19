Ralph Lauren's Friends Collection Celebrates Rachel Green

Go on a break from what you’re doing and check this out: 15 years after Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel Green got fired (and re-hired) from her job at Ralph Lauren on Friends, the iconic brand has released a collection celebrating the show.

The workwear collection includes suiting, polo necks, jackets and boots, and includes items across Polo and Ralph Lauren. According to a press release from the brand, “reflects Ralph Lauren’s timeless styles and archetypes that have remained a go-to for the modern working woman”.

Ralph Lauren Pieces from the Ralph Lauren x "Friends" work-to-wear curated collection

Green’s career in fashion played a role of its own over the course of the sitcom’s tenure. Viewers followed her style-centric rise to financial independence through a stint at “Fortunata Fashions” before becoming an assistant buyer at Bloomingdale’s and ultimately moving on to Ralph Lauren. It was here that she worked over several seasons despite kissing her boss during her interview, dating her assistant Tag and fabricating an affair with Ralph himself (Lauren made a cameo for that episode).

As if this partnership could BE any more on-brand, Ralph Lauren is teaming up with Green’s other former employer, Bloomingdale’s, on an installation of sets from the show, like Central Perk and Green’s office. It will appear at the store’s New York flagship location until September 27, when it will travel to various stores around the US.

NBC via Getty Images Rachel Green on her first day back to work from maternity leave alongside Gavin, and Monica Geller-Bing.

Some items in the collection will set you back the price of a month’s rent, but there are some moderately priced pieces, too.

Check them out on the Ralph Lauren website.

Ralph Lauren We'll be there for this collaboration.

Ralph Lauren Perfect for work -- or pretending to go to work but hanging out at your local coffee shop instead.