Ramadan Prayers Are Being Performed In Iconic Locations And People Are Loving It

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul holds its first taraweeh prayer in 88 years.

Ramadan has kicked off for the Muslim world, with believers around the globe abstaining from food and drink from sun up to sun down.

As part of the holy month, Muslims also amp up worshipping efforts, offering daily Qur’an recitations, charitable donations, and extra nightly prayers.

The Ramadan prayer – Taraweeh – is a long supplication that Muslims often perform in congregation. And for the first time in a long time (thanks to the pandemic), worshippers are able to gather once again and pray shoulder to shoulder.

Some have even congregated at iconic spots around the world to stand together and pray. Here are some of the locations around the world abuzz with worshippers.

1) Times Square, New York

First taraweeh prayer to take place in Times Square, New York. pic.twitter.com/HxuEDGeDIq — AMEER AL-KHATAHTBEH (@Ameer) April 3, 2022

Heartwarming scenes of Taraweeh prayers taking place in Times Square, New York.

pic.twitter.com/hltK4dtKgu — Kahlissee (@Kahlissee) April 3, 2022

For the first time ever, Times Square was recently bustling with Muslims as they headed to the iconic New York tourist spot to perform Taraweeh.

A screen and speakers in front of the worshippers played the adhaan (call to prayer), while a priest presided over the prayer, reciting Qur’anic verses and prayers aloud. Non-Muslims and tourists alike enjoyed watching the occasion and many took pics.

Muslims take over Times Square NYC for Taraweeh prayer 😍



This is the first time that Taraweeh prayers are held in the middle of the iconic location.



IG/queensnewsjunkie pic.twitter.com/jAwMX796Wa — Muslim Girl (@muslimgirl) April 3, 2022

2) Hagia Sophia, Turkey

Blessed to have been able make taraweeh prayers at Hagia Sophia. This is the first one in 88 years, not for me but the mosque.



Wasn’t a walk in the park, but I made it in. pic.twitter.com/42RXxb9w1y — Khairul Asyraf (@__KhairulAsyraf) April 1, 2022

A former cathedral and mosque, the Hagia Sophia, was reverted into a mosque in 2020 but couldn’t enjoy Taraweeh prayers due to the pandemic.

The iconic building was built 1,500 years ago as an Orthodox Christian cathedral but later converted into a mosque after the Ottoman conquest in 1453.

But in 1934, it became a museum and is now a Unesco World Heritage site. So after 88 years, Taraweeh prayers returned to the Hagia Sophia.

The Ramadan night prayer (Taraweeh) took place in Hagia Sophia in Istanbul for the first time in 88 years



SubhanAllah how amazing it would be to experience prayer there! #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/VCmbbAX7Ku — Spag (@SpaghettiRip) April 3, 2022

3) Putrajaya, Malaysia

Malaysian Muslims maintaining social distance and wearing protective face masks attend first #Taraweeh prayers on the eve of #Ramadan in #Putrajaya, #Malaysia. 📷 epa / Fazry Ismail#epaphotos #visualizingtheworld pic.twitter.com/x0yMKYVWs3 — european pressphoto agency (@epaphotos) April 12, 2021

For the last few years, Malaysia, much like other countries, has had to limit its Taraweeh prayers due to social distancing rules (see pic above).

But as of April 1, social distancing measures in the country were lifted meaning people could once again pray side by side with one another.

4) Al Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site for Muslims as it’s believed to be the place Prophet Muhammed ascended to heaven.

After the compound was closed off during previous years due to the pandemic, Al Aqsa has once again opened to Palestinians, albeit under much surveilance.