Raven-Symoné Says She Has Psychic Abilities Like Her Character In That’s So Raven

Raven-Symoné possibly having a vision earlier this month. Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Well, we suppose this really is so Raven.

Raven-Symoné says that she feels she has psychic abilities akin to her character in That’s So Raven, who saw visions of the future.

The Disney Channel star made the revelation 35 minutes into the most recent episode of her iHeartMedia show The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda.

“I believe in psychics, puns fucking intended,” Raven-Symoné said, referencing her shared skills with her character, Raven Baxter.

“I truly believe,” she continued. “I believe actually humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly. I can walk into a room and read the room … it’s reading energy and energy in the psychic plane because it’s not on a physical, material plane.”

The actor said she began developing her psychic abilities long before being cast in That’s So Raven, which ran on the Disney Channel from 2003 to 2007. (She later reprised the role in its spinoff, which premiered in 2017 and is currently airing its sixth season.)

Raven Symoné in 1993, which is around the time she says she began to develop her psychic abilities. Ron Galella via Getty Images

Raven-Symoné said she discovered her paranormal predilections at around age 7. She said that as a child, she’d have “certain traumatic experiences” and would self-soothe afterward by lighting candles and meditating for long periods. She said these long meditation sessions allowed “spirit guides to help” her develop psychic skills.

However, she noted differences between her psychic abilities and her Disney character. For instance, unlike Raven Baxter, the actor said she can’t see into the future. Instead, she can sense what’s happening to a version of herself in another dimension.

“I do have moments where … I really will just stare, and I will see a scene that is happening that has happened to me or going to happen in another dimension, and I feel it in my body, and I’m like, ‘Yo, this is weird,’” she said.

Raven-Symoné added that she feels particularly close with an alternate version of herself who she connects with “through our trauma.”

She then gave an example of feeling something the alternate version of herself is experiencing.

“There will be times when I’m walking, and I’ll trip over nothing,” she said. “But I’ll feel in my body that I’ve been running.”

Raven-Symoné seems brimming with all kinds of interesting revelations about herself as of late. Earlier this year, the actor surprised fans by revealing that part of her name has always been mispronounced — and that “Symoné” is actually pronounced “See-mon-ye,” not “Si-moan,” as many people thought.