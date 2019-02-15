When it comes to saving the world, I know who I’ll be turning to: the under-10s.

They’ve got passion, commitment, empathy – and could probably teach a lot of grown-ups a thing or two.

As kids take to the streets across the world on 15 February – skipping school to mark a day of action over global warming – elsewhere, younger children are also doing their bit to save the planet.

Six-year-old Connie Webber, from East London, is so passionate about the environment that she made her own 11-page ‘Save the Planet’ pamphlet – then asked her parents to print out 50 copies to give to all her friends at school.

