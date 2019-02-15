When it comes to saving the world, I know who I’ll be turning to: the under-10s.
They’ve got passion, commitment, empathy – and could probably teach a lot of grown-ups a thing or two.
As kids take to the streets across the world on 15 February – skipping school to mark a day of action over global warming – elsewhere, younger children are also doing their bit to save the planet.
Six-year-old Connie Webber, from East London, is so passionate about the environment that she made her own 11-page ‘Save the Planet’ pamphlet – then asked her parents to print out 50 copies to give to all her friends at school.
Her dad, Matthew Webber, said she came up with the idea all by herself.
“I thought Connie was doing a homework project, but this turned out to be something she came up with on her own,” he said. “She asked me to help her find out some facts about litter and then came up with a whole pamphlet!
“We definitely try and teach her to be aware of these issues and she loves watching Newsround, which often has environmental stories.
“I think mostly she’s worried about animals, though. She hates the idea of them being harmed by the things we are doing to the planet.”
Scroll down to read Connie’s pamphlet in full. Spoiler: it’s absolutely adorable.
-
Connie Webber
-
Connie Webber
-
Connie Webber
-
Connie Webber
-
Connie Webber
-
Connie Webber
-
Connie Webber
-
Connie Webber
-
Connie Webber
-
Connie Webber
All together now: Connie for PM.