Hate Paywalls? Readly's Back-To-School Offer Includes 2 Months Free Digital Access To 7,500+ Publications

We’ve all been there ― you get drawn in by a captivating headline or beloved writer, only to be welcomed onto your favourite publication’s page with an impenetrable subscription page.

More than two-thirds (69%, to be exact) of leading EU and US newspapers operate some kind of paywall, Reuters found.

Of course, I’m not against paying for a great piece; I just wish there was a way to have a one-and-done bundle, like Netflix for publications.

Well, my wish is redundant; reality has outperformed it. Readly, the UK’s biggest digital newsstand, offers full digital access to over 7,500 titles with one bundle that you can cancel whenever you like.

Readly is currently offering a two-month free trial as a part of their back-to-school promotion; if you stick with the programme after that time, you’ll still get 10% off the overall price.

Why “back-to-school”?

The titles included in the package include some great-for-grown-up classics like National Geographic, Hello, OK, Closer, Grazia, Empire, Cosmopolitan, Men’s Health, Vogue, Forbes, Time... we could go on.

But its uses for parents don’t just extend to their free time.

Its multi-publication search tool allows you to type terms like “lunchbox ideas” or “quick midweek dinner” into a bar; you’ll be presented with paywall-free recipes and inspiration from sites like Good Food and Good Housekeeping.

National Geographic will keep the kids entertained, too (remember how thrilling that little yellow border was as a child?).

After all, you get five profiles per account; everyone has their own profile, so your preferences won’t get meddled.

Gardeners, knitters, yoga buffs, and golfers will be thankful for Readly’s many craft-focused publications, too.

When does the deal run?

The back-to-school promotion began on the 20th of August and will end at 6:38pm BST on the 30th of September.