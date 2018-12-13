LIFESTYLE Real Life 'Paddington Bear' Rescued In Peru An orphaned spectacled bear was rescued in Peru, after locals reportedly killed his mother and left the 8-month old cub tied to a tree. The cub is receiving round-the clock care with local vets, to get him back to health. More Videos Vote Of No Confidence Called Against Theresa May High Speed Train Crash In Turkish Capital Of Satellites Count Carbon Emissions From Space Who Could Be The Next Prime Minister And Tory French Police Search For Christmas Market Gunman I...