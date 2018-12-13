LIFESTYLE

Real Life 'Paddington Bear' Rescued In Peru

An orphaned spectacled bear was rescued in Peru, after locals reportedly killed his mother and left the 8-month old cub tied to a tree. The cub is receiving round-the clock care with local vets, to get him back to health.

