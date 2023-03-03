Reality TV Star Stephen Bear Given Prison Sentence For Sharing Private Sex Video On OnlyFans

Stephen Bear pictured before his sentencing on Friday morning Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

Reality TV personality Stephen Bear has been jailed for sharing a private video of him having sex with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison on his OnlyFans website.

The 33-year-old – who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, having previously appeared on Ex And The Beach – and 28-year-old Harrison were captured having sex on CCTV cameras in Bear’s garden in August 2020.

Advertisement

Harrison, who has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex and Love Island has waived her right to anonymity.

Jacqueline Carey KC, prosecuting, told an earlier trial at Chelmsford Crown Court that Harrison and Bear had consensual sex at his home in Loughton, Essex, but Harrison did not know they were being recorded.

Harrison said that when Bear showed her the footage she told him “never to send” it to anyone and “made it plain how upset she would be if he did”, the prosecutor said.

The complainant said that she saw Bear send the footage to someone on WhatsApp later that day, and was made aware later in the year that a video was circulating online.

Advertisement

Reality TV star Georgia Harrison Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

Carey said that Bear uploaded the footage “either himself or had it uploaded to OnlyFans and profited financially”.

Bear denied all charges and claimed at trial that he deleted the footage that day and had shared it with no-one other than Harrison.

He was found guilty of voyeurism and of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress at Chelmsford Crown Court last year.

On Friday, Judge Christopher Morgan sentenced him at the same court to 21 months in prison.

After Bear was found guilty in December 2022, Harrison said: “I hope me taking a stand gives other men and women who have fallen victim to revenge porn the courage to seek justice and most importantly show them that they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.”

Advertisement

Bear was found guilty in December 2022 CPS via PA Media

Bear attended his trial in a hired chauffeur-driven white Rolls Royce wearing a black fur jacket and sunglasses and was accompanied by his girlfriend, Jessica Smith.