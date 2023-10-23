Rebecca Adlington Shares Heartbreak At Losing Baby Daughter 20 Weeks Into Pregnancy

Rebecca Adlington with husband Andy Parsons Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Rebecca Adlington has shared her heartbreak after losing her baby daughter at 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

In an emotional Instagram post, the former Olympic swimmer opened up about being given the news as she and husband Andy Parsons during a routine scan.

“I don’t really have the words right now but unfortunately we went for our 20-week scan this week and they found no heartbeat,” Rebecca wrote.

“I gave birth to our angel, Harper, on Friday at 7pm. We held her, and had time with her. We will forever love her and remember her always.

“I don’t have the strength or words right now and don’t feel ready to share this news. However, I can’t pretend to be ok or fake a smile.

“I can’t have people ask me how pregnancy is or when I am due as I still look pregnant. I don’t have the strength to tell this news individually.”

Rebecca also thanked the staff at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Hospital, saying their “kindness and care was simply incredible”.

Of her husband, Andy, she said: “Your selfless support, love and help is truly amazing. I couldn’t have survived without you.”

She added: “We are so truly heartbroken. Our beautiful girl. Rest in peace.”

Rebecca previously shared that she’d had a miscarriage at 12 weeks in August 2022, and was left fighting sepsis after emergency surgery.

Rebecca and Andy are parents to two-year-old son Albie, while she also has eight-year-old daughter Summer from her previous marriage to fellow swimmer Harry Needs.

Help and support: