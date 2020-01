NEWS & POLITICS

Rebel Knitting: The Crafting Spaces Tackling Politics And Social Issues

Knitting social network Ravelry has banned it’s over 8 million followers from posting pro-Trump content. The owners say they cannot “provide a space that is inclusive of all and also allow support for open white supremacy”. Communities of sewists, knitters and other crafts have become increasingly politically active, using their creative skills to advocate for social and environmental issues.