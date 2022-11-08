Rebel Wilson Reveals Sweet Baby Name. Here's The Meaning Behind It

Gilbert Flores via Getty Images Rebel Wilson at the Second Annual Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022.

Rebel Wilson has announced the birth of her first child – and the name she’s chosen is pretty fitting for the daughter of a celebrity.

The Pitch Perfect star revealed her baby girl, who was born this past week via surrogate, is called Royce Lillian. Or Roycie. (Adorable!)

The name – which is of English origin – is gender neutral, according to baby name website Nameberry, and can mean “son of the king”, “royalty” or “famous”. It can also mean “rose” or “regal”.

Meanwhile her middle name, Lillian, derives from the flower Lily – a symbol of innocence, purity and beauty.

Taking to Instagram on November 7, Wilson wrote: “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.

“Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

She continued: “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly… much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”