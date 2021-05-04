Rebel Wilson Emotionally Shares Fertility Struggles: 'I Got Some Bad News'

“I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone,” the 41-year-old wrote. “To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense...but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

The Pitch Perfect star shared a snapshot Sunday on Instagram with an emotional caption about her journey with fertility.

Rebel Wilson spoke out about her ongoing struggles with fertility over the weekend, and the response has been overwhelming.

Many friends and fans expressed support for the star in the comments, including actors Jillian Bell, who sent her “love,” and Alexis Knapp, who shared that she, too, had “been through it.”

Rebel was so touched by the responses that she updated the caption on Monday to share “how much that meant to me and has made me feel a lot better today.”

“Social media for the win here in terms of creating connection when I was in a very lonely place. So thank you everyone,” she added.

The Australian native has previously opened up about her desire to start a family, sharing with fans last year that she was hoping to freeze her eggs.

She also revealed in an interview with E! Online in November that she has polycystic ovary syndrome, which caused her to gain a lot of weight.

“It’s just a hormone imbalance and you gain a lot of weight usually and that’s how it manifested in me. Sometimes I feel sad, but then at the same time, I worked my body to my advantage. I like being all sizes,” she told the outlet, adding that upon turning 40, she’s become “more health conscious and thinking of starting a family.”