Reese Witherspoon And Her Look-Alike Daughter Get Fans Talking With New Selfie

Reese Witherspoon shared a pic of herself with her daughter Ava Phillippe, and the twin comments inevitably followed. But on this occasion, they weren’t all directed at the Legally Blonde star.

“Why do ya’ll always say TWINS? They’re both very beautiful women, but Ava is the twin of her father,” a top comment on the post read.

“Both so pretty! But I am thinking Ava looks more like her dad!” another wrote.

“Ava is a copy of her dad,” said another.

Witherspoon shares Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The Cruel Intentions co-stars announced they were splitting up in 2006.

Ava has frequently been called her mom’s twin or mini-me ― though the two women apparently don’t see it themselves.

“She and I don’t see it that much,” Witherspoon told Today in an interview last year.

The look-alike duo had posted snaps together on Monday from a charity gala in Orange County, California, for conservation group Oceana. One pic showed the two in matching robes as they got ready for the event. In another, they posed at the event, both sporting ruched strapless dresses with soft makeup looks and their signature blond, beachy waves.

Of course, the usual “twinning” observations also followed, including one commenter who wrote: “Why does Ava look more like Reese Witherspoon than Reese Witherspoon.”

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon were married from 1999 to 2008, when they finalized their divorce. New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images

The internet has been obsessed for years with the family resemblance, also pointing out striking similarities between Deacon and Witherspoon.

“What I get a lot lately is they think Deacon looks like her and Ava looks like me,” Ryan Phillippe said in an interview last year.

“My response is always, ‘Duh ... How are you surprised that children look like their parents?’” he continued.

People on the internet have also pointed out similarities in appearance between Deacon Phillippe (above) and Witherspoon. Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images