Reform MP Lee Anderson Told To Apologise After Swearing At Parliament Security Guard

MP for Ashfield, Lee Anderson, Guy Smallman via Getty Images

Reform MP Lee Anderson has been ordered to apologise to a member of parliamentary staff after swearing at them.

The Independent Expert Panel concluded on Wednesday that the chief whip of the Reform Party had breached parliament’s bullying and harassment policy during an incident last year.

Advertisement

The exchange ook place on November 3, 2023, when Anderson instructed a guard to open a door at the Derby Gate search post, one of the entrances to parliament.

After he was asked to show his pass, Anderson allegedly said: “Fuck off, everyone opens the door to me, you are the only one.”

Asked again, the MP is said to have replied: “Fuck you, I have a train to catch.”

According to the complaint, he then walked out of the search post.

The report concluded Anderson had “accepted that he was ‘upset, impatient and angry’ but not ‘aggressive’ and denied swearing at the complainant.”

After a complaint was made to the independent complaints and grievance scheme, the parliamentary commissioner for standards concluded that Anderson swore twice at a security officer.

Advertisement

Anderson appealed, but that was dismissed because it “failed to raise any substantive grounds”.

The MP then accepted the findings, and “expressed a desire to apologise”, according to the report.

The panel did acknowledge that Anderson faced “challenging personal circumstances” on that day and his “unacceptable behaviour” was not “planned or pre-mediated”.

He is expected to apologise to the complainant and to the House “by way of personal statement”.