Regina King's Son, Ian Alexander Jr., Dead At 26

The Oscar-winning actor hailed her only son as "a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others" following his death.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Regina King, right, paid tribute to her "bright light" son Ian Alexander Jr., left, following his death at the age of 26.
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Regina King has announced the death of her 26-year-old son, Ian Alexander Jr.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” the Oscar-winning actor and director said in a statement shared with multiple media outlets on Friday.

“He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Ian Alexander Jr., an artist and DJ, was Regina’s only child with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr.

He died just two days after turning 26. No cause of death or other details were given.

The news prompted a flood of tributes on Twitter.

