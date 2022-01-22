Regina King's Son, Ian Alexander Jr., Dead At 26

Regina King, right, paid tribute to her "bright light" son Ian Alexander Jr., left, following his death at the age of 26. Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Regina King has announced the death of her 26-year-old son, Ian Alexander Jr.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” the Oscar-winning actor and director said in a statement shared with multiple media outlets on Friday.

“He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Ian Alexander Jr., an artist and DJ, was Regina’s only child with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr.

He died just two days after turning 26. No cause of death or other details were given.

The news prompted a flood of tributes on Twitter.

Praying for Regina King. She needs all the grace and light that can flow her way right now. 🙏🏾 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 22, 2022

My love, my prayers, my thoughts, my everything go out to @ReginaKing and her family tonight. My heart breaks. Sending you nothing but light. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 22, 2022

Sending all of my love and condolences to Regina King. I pray that she’s surrounded by love and healing energy. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 22, 2022

I am absolutely heartbroken for @ReginaKing. Please keep her and her family in your thoughts. — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 22, 2022