In a new study by Prof Peter Kistler and his team at The Alfred, and the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute it was found that there is often a misconception about the affect caffeine can have on those suffering from Atrial fibrillation.

Contrary to what you might have heard, or is indeed prescribed by many clinicians, coffee could actually help those with an irregular heartbeat.

By looking at population-based studies, the team examined for a link between those who consumed caffeine and its possible effects on someone suffering from an arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat).

What they found was rather surprising, from a study containing 228,465 participants they noticed a 6% drop in the frequency of Atrial fibrillation among those who called themselves regular coffee drinkers.

That percentage increased even more to 13% in another study of 115,993 participants.