Renters: Know Your Rights

As a renter if you're in financial difficulty, have been asked to move, been served with an eviction notice, you identify as LGBTQ+ or your landlord is harassing you this is for you. Activist and charities including Acorn UK, Shelter, The Outside Project, Housing Action Southwark and Lambeth and London Renters Union give you topline guide to your rights.