Here's How Often You're Actually Meant To Replace Your Toothbrush, And Oh Dear

Amy Glover / HuffPost UK Are you replacing your toothbrush – or toothbrush head – enough?

I only recently realised that you’re not actually meant to “scrub” your teeth with an electric toothbrush ― instead, we’re meant to glide the head gently over each tooth, neither moving it up or down nor side to side.

This comes after I learned you’re meant to floss your teeth far deeper than first thought and that the floss picks I’ve relied on for so long are nowhere near as good as the string kinds.

Advertisement

I’ve even messed up using mouthwash.

All of which is to say it’s not so surprising that I’ve just discovered how often you’re meant to change your toothbrush or toothbrush head.

What do the experts say?

You should get a new toothbrush every three to four months, according to NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Health information site Healthline agrees, adding that electric toothbrush heads might need to be changed as often as every 12 weeks ― especially if you apply a lot of pressure to your toothbrush.

Advertisement

By that stage, they say, the bristles may have started to warp, mesh or mat.

That’s an issue because, according to toothbrush manufacturer Philips, “brush head bristles are designed to reach between your teeth, and pressing too hard actually mashes them, rendering them incapable of doing their intended job”.

A 2012 study found that bristle flaring ― that spread-out look your brush gets after a while, especially if you brush hard ― results in less effective brushing, leaving way more bacteria and plaque behind than a fresh brush would.

No matter how long it’s been since you last changed your toothbrush or brush head, the NHS recommends changing it as soon as you notice any wear.

Advertisement

Should I change my toothbrush after being sick?

Healthline says that ideally, yes ― especially if you’ve had a disease like strep throat or viral infections that affect your throat and mouth.

But they add that trying to “sanitise” your brush, for example by dipping it in mouthwash or very hot water, can actually spreads more germs than it kills off.

For everyday use, simply running tap water over your brush when it’s done is the best method, they add.

Advertisement