Republican Senator's Husband Snubs Harris' Handshake During Swearing-In Ceremony

The husband of a Republican senator refused to shake Vice President Kamala Harris’ hand during his wife’s swearing-in ceremony on Friday, as seen in a now-viral video that captured the awkward exchange.

Senator Deb Fischer appeared to be all smiles while being sworn in by Harris for her third term in the US Senate while standing alongside her husband, Bruce Fischer.

The moment appeared to turn frosty, however, as the senator repeatedly nudged her husband to stand closer to the vice president as he held a cane with one hand and a Bible in the other.

“It’s OK, I won’t bite. I’m not going to bite. Don’t worry,” a smiling Harris is heard telling him as he appears to avert his gaze and keep his eyes on the Bible.

Deb Fischer shook Harris’ hand after completing her oath and thanked the vice president. When Harris expressed congratulations to the senator’s husband, he offered a short “thank you” and then dropped his newly freed left hand and put it in his pants pocket, prompting a raised-eyebrows reaction from Harris.

The senator shared photos of the event on her social media account along with a pledge about continuing to stand together.

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) shakes hands with Vice President Kamala Harris during a swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol on Friday. Bruce Fischer, the senator's husband, refused to shake Harris' hand during the ceremony. via Associated Press

“Together we will continue to stand tall for our shared values and take care of our people. We will protect this nation. We will build a stronger Nebraska. And we will secure that brighter future for our children and grandchildren,” her post read.