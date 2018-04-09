Diner Furious After Spotting £13 Restaurant Camembert In Asda Wrapper

A diner was left seriously cheesed off after ordering a £13 baked Camembert at a restaurant and receiving a £1.15 Asda one still in its packaging.

Emma Daniels chose the sharing starter at Severn Shed in Bristol to eat with her partner. But after tucking into the dish she flipped over the packet and discovered it had seemingly been bought from Asda and was still in its original wrapper.

She took to TripAdvisor and left a two out of five review for the eatery, writing: “When we go out to eat we realise you pay for more than just the ingredients, you pay for atmosphere, staff, cooking etc etc. What I didn’t expect was to order a sharing starter of Camembert and to be served Asda’s own brand Camembert in the original packaging!

“Even when I cook it at home I cook it in a terracotta dish!”