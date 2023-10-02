Here's When Eye Floaters Could Mean You're At Risk Of Blindness

Swillklitch via Getty Images

I’m going to be honest here: even though my eyesight is terrible (and my glasses are long overdue an update), I tend to put off making eye appointments for as long as possible.

But recent news about Welsh TV presenter Lucy Owen might have just changed that for me.

The BBC presenter recently shared her surprise diagnosis after a routine eye check ― after noticing the odd right flash in her right eye, she thought she’d pop along to her optometrist to see if anything was up.

It turned out that her retina was becoming detached, and she was sent to the ER for emergency surgery the next day. “One minute I was looking forward to a new pair of glasses: the next, I was in danger of losing my sight,” she wrote for the BBC.

For Owen, flashes were the first sign of the condition. But retinal detachment (which can cause blindness) has other symptoms, too ― like a sudden surge in new eye floaters.

So, we thought we’d share exactly what the condition is (and some of its giveaway symptoms).



What is a detached retina?

The retina is a layer at the back of your eye that reacts to light and sends corresponding signals to your brain. It’s what allows you to see your surroundings.

So naturally, when it detaches from the rest of your eye, significant issues arise.

The NHS describes retinal detachment as an urgent condition that “needs to be treated quickly to stop it permanently affecting your sight.“

It can take any of three forms: rhegmatogenous, tractional, and exudative. Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (a tear in the retina) is the most common type, but you may also experience tractional retinal detachment (when scar tissue pulls the retina from the eye) or exudative retinal detachment (when fluid buildup occurs behind your eye with no tears).

It can be associated with ageing, but not always. And the symptoms can come on very suddenly, which is why experts recommend you speak to a medical professional as soon as you notice any of the symptoms.

The condition can be stopped in its tracks via a brief surgery, which Owen said ”took about 40 minutes.”

Recovery time is usually around six weeks.



So what are the symptoms?

The NHS says that the symptoms are:

floaters (dots and lines) or flashes of light in your eye

a dark “curtain” or shadow in your vision

changes to your eyesight, such as blurred vision.

The National Eye Institute says “Seeing a few floaters (small dark spots or squiggly lines) in your vision is normal — but if you suddenly see a lot more floaters than usual, it’s important to get your eyes checked right away.“

And if you’ve sustained an eye injury or eye trauma, it’s a good idea to check if it’s affected your retina.

The NHS adds that you’re more at risk if you:

are short-sighted

have had an eye operation (such as cataract surgery)

have had an eye injury

have a family history of retinal detachment.

Of course, anyone can face the potentially devastating condition. So if you notice any symptoms, contact a pro ASAP ― the sooner it’s caught, the better.