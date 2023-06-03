Rhea Perlman, Who Split From Danny DeVito In 2012, Drops A Surprise About Their Marriage

Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito split in 2012, but apparently were in no hurry to finalise their parting.

In fact, Rhea said on a new podcast, they never officially divorced.

“Danny and I, we are still married … and we are still very good friends, and we see each other a lot,” she told host Julia Louis-Dreyfus on an episode of the Wiser Than Me podcast.

“And our family is still the most important thing to both of us.”

The pair, who have three adult children, separated in 2012, about 30 years after tying the knot.

Although they later rekindled hope that the split wouldn’t be permanent, when DeVito said later that year they were “working” on their marriage, the breakup of the comic actors eventually stuck ― it just didn’t get hammered out for good by lawyers.

There are still times when being single gets her down, Rhea said, claiming: “Dates are not my thing.”

“I live alone with my little dog, who is my partner in life now,” she added. “I don’t like living alone.

“I like being alone. I like having time to myself. When I was living with Danny and the kids were all in college or wherever, if he went away to do something, I thought, ;oh good. I have like two weeks when I can do whatever I want’. But, when it’s every day, it’s not my favourite.”

Asked by Seinfeld alum Julia if she could fix her up with a date, Rhea replied: “Don’t set me up unless it’s someone really wonderful.”

While the revelation that the two actors are still married will surprise many, Rhea has discussed the matter previously.

“We’ve been together a very long time, so there’s a lot of love and history. We agree on enough things, so why [ruin] that with the yucky things that come with a divorce?” the Cheers star said in 2018.

Danny and Rhea also have professional history. Rhea had a recurring role on Taxi, the TV comedy that made DeVito a star, and also shared the screen in the movie Matilda, as well as establishing a production company together.