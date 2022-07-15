Rhod Gilbert Ian West via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has shared that he is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The comic – known for shows including Mock The Week, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Taskmaster and Never Mind The Buzzcocks – said he is being treated at a Cardiff hospital he has supported for more than 10 years.

Rhod, 53, wrote on his official Facebook page: “As a proud patron of Velindre Cancer Centre, I’ve trekked the world, hosted chaotic quizzes and star-studded comedy nights.

“I’ve met and made friends with so many inspirational staff, patients and their families. It has been a huge part of my life for the last ten years.

“So while I never imagined that I would be a patient here, I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands. The NHS care I’m receiving is incredible.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone... but who knows, maybe I’ll come out the other end with a new stand-up show and a 40 minute rant about orange squash.”

Rhod added: “Thank you everyone for your support over the last few weeks and months (and years). I’ll be disappearing for a while and won’t be commenting further, at least not for now, whilst I focus on my recovery.”

He did not disclose which type of cancer he is receiving treatment for.

Last week, the comedian postponed the final shows of his current stand-up tour.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: “As many of you will know, I’ve been struggling with pain in my neck and throat over the past few months. I’ve been receiving treatment, and have continued to tour where possible.