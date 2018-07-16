Richard Bacon Reveals He ‘Nearly Died’ While In A Medically-Induced Coma

Richard Bacon has shared a welcome health update with fans, posting on Twitter to say that he is no longer in a medically-induced coma. Last week, it was revealed that the broadcaster had been sedated by doctors after feeling unwell on a flight and posting on Monday morning, the former ‘Blue Peter’ host explained that he was in the coma for six days and remains in hospital.

Mike Pont via Getty Images Richard Bacon in November 2016

“So I did 6 days straight in a coma,” he wrote. “Been here another 4 since. It’s an yet unidentified double chest infection. I nearly died. “At one point, as I was as run down a hallway to ICU at midnight, with a massive needle jammed in my chest (bit like Pulp Fiction) I thought, this is it.”

So I did 6 days strght in a coma. Been here another 4 since. It’s an yet unidentified double chest infection. I nearly died. At one point, as I was as run down a hallway to ICU at midnight, with a massive needle jammed in my chest (bit like Pulp Fiction) I thought, this is it.1/2 — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) July 16, 2018

Richard added that in that moment he wondered: “How’s is this going to affect my kids’ lives? Who’s going to sit my poor dad down and say ;’I’m sorry, we did everything we could’.” “But then I didn’t die. And I didn’t die because I’m on the NHS,” he added. “VivaTheNHS. See you for your 100th. By which time I probably will have pneumonia.”

2/2 How’s is this going to affect my kids’ lives? Who’s going to sit my poor dad down and say“I’m sorry, we did everything we could”. But then I didn’t die. And I didn’t die because I’m on the NHS . VivaTheNHS. See you for your 💯th. By which time I probably will have penumonia — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) July 16, 2018