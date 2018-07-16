Richard Bacon Reveals He ‘Nearly Died’ While In A Medically-Induced Coma

Richard Bacon has shared a welcome health update with fans, posting on Twitter to say that he is no longer in a medically-induced coma.
Last week, it was revealed that the broadcaster had been sedated by doctors after feeling unwell on a flight and posting on Monday morning, the former ‘Blue Peter’ host explained that he was in the coma for six days and remains in hospital.
“So I did 6 days straight in a coma,” he wrote. “Been here another 4 since. It’s an yet unidentified double chest infection. I nearly died.
“At one point, as I was as run down a hallway to ICU at midnight, with a massive needle jammed in my chest (bit like Pulp Fiction) I thought, this is it.”
Richard added that in that moment he wondered: “How’s is this going to affect my kids’ lives? Who’s going to sit my poor dad down and say ;’I’m sorry, we did everything we could’.”
“But then I didn’t die. And I didn’t die because I’m on the NHS,” he added. “VivaTheNHS. See you for your 100th. By which time I probably will have pneumonia.”
Richard also added that he was taken ill after walking into Lewisham hospital and “complaining of shortness of breath”. Within just 90 minutes, he had been placed in the coma.
Prior to the health update, the star made his return to Twitter by posting a quote, which read: “We need to help people to discover the true meaning of love. Love is generally confused with dependence. Those of us who have grown in true love know that we can love only in proportion to our capacity for independence.”
Richard’s condition was first revealed by his sister last Friday, when she told her Instagram followers that she was visiting him in hospital.
“This is my seventh day visiting my brother who’s been in an induced coma since last Thursday,” she wrote.