TV presenter Richard Bacon is in a medically-induced coma after suffering an infection believed to be pneumonia, his sister has revealed.
Richard disclosed last week on his Twitter page that he had been taken to hospital, while on board a flight to the UK from America.
The BBC has since reported that his sister, Juliet, has claimed that Richard’s condition worsened to the point he has been placed in a medically-induced coma, and has undergone a tracheotomy to help him breathe.
Posting on her Instagram page, Juliet wrote: “This is my seventh day visiting my brother who’s been in an induced coma since last Thursday.”
Praising the medical professionals who’ve been caring for her brother, Juliet added: “Just so grateful to the NHS.”
Radio presenter Dean Jackson, who gave Richard his first job in show business on Radio Nottingham, has also noted (via BBC News): “He is being kept in the coma to get more oxygen into his system but they are hoping to reduce the sedative soon so hopefully there will be good news.”
HuffPost UK has reached out to representatives for Richard Bacon for an official update.
Sharing a photo of himself last Thursday, shortly after first falling ill, he noted: “Thank God I got ill in Britain (actually on the way to Britain, was taken off the plane in a wheelchair).”
Again, praising the NHS, he noted: “Fuck all the ideology driven politicians who’ve messed up America’s healthcare system. Viva the NHS. Happy 70th.”
Best known for presenting shows like ‘Blue Peter’, ‘The Big Breakfast’ and ‘Top Of The Pops’, Richard has taken his career Stateside in recent years, and currently resides in Los Angeles.