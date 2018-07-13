TV presenter Richard Bacon is in a medically-induced coma after suffering an infection believed to be pneumonia, his sister has revealed.

Richard disclosed last week on his Twitter page that he had been taken to hospital, while on board a flight to the UK from America.

The BBC has since reported that his sister, Juliet, has claimed that Richard’s condition worsened to the point he has been placed in a medically-induced coma, and has undergone a tracheotomy to help him breathe.