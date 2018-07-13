Richard Bacon Is Out Of Medically-Induced Coma, Broadcaster’s Mother Confirms

Speaking to local news outlet the Mansfield Chad , Christine confirmed that Richard has now been brought out of sedation.

The broadcaster had been placed into a coma after being taken ill on a flight from the US to the UK earlier this month.

Richard Bacon ’s mother, Christine, has shared a welcome update on her son’s health, revealing that he is now out of a medically-induced coma.

“He was having a lot of oxygen ventilation, a lot more than a normal person would need, through a pipe, as well as lot of antibiotics,” she told the paper. “They kept him like that for a week and we hadn’t left his side, at one point we really felt we might lose him.

“That went on until his temperature went down and then on Wednesday they did a tracheostomy to improve his breathing and bring him off sedation.

“It was such a relief when he opened his eyes, although he’s not responding to us very well yet we can see that he is getting better.”

“The doctors have said that he is very distressed and confused after being in a coma for a week, which you can understand, and that we need to keep talking to him and reminding him of where he is,” she continued. “There’s a long way to go yet, but this is a very positive step and it has eased my mind.”