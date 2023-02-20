Richard Belzer played Detective John Munch on NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." NBC Photo: Justin Stephens

Actor, comedian and author Richard Belzer, who was known for portraying a cynical detective on the long-running TV serise Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV, has died.

Richard died “peacefully with family at his side” on Sunday at his home in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, southeast France, his longtime friend Bill Scheft told HuffPost.

“His last words were ‘Fuck you, motherfucker!’” said Bill, a comedy writer who told The Hollywood Reporter that his late friend had “lots of health issues.”

Richard is survived by his wife, fellow actor Harlee McBride, his stepdaughters Bree and Jessica Benton, and six grandchildren.

Tony Lyons, who published one of Richard’s final books about conspiracy theories, praised the performing as brave and nonconforming in a statement to HuffPost.

“Richard Belzer was an incredibly brave man and his death is a great loss, especially at a ... time where the mass of men lead lives of sheepish conformity,” Tony said.

Actors Dann Florek (left) and Richard Belzer from "Law & Order: SVU" attend the NBC Network Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on May 13, 2013, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision via Associated Press

Fellow actor and comedian Laraine Newman, who worked with Richard at Saturday Night Live when he was a comic and she was an original cast member, was among the first to react to the news of his death.

“He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest,” she tweeted on Sunday.

Richard was best known professionally for his portrayal of Detective John Munch in more than 300 episodes of the NBC Law & Order drama.

He also portrayed Munch in the 1990s police drama Homicide: Life In The Street, which was based in Baltimore.

He left “Law & Order: SVU” as a series regular in 2013.

Warren Leight, who worked as a showrunner on Law & Order: SVU, remembered Richard as “open, warm, acerbic, whip smart, surprisingly kind,” while reacting to news of his death.

“I loved writing for Munch, and I loved being with Belz. We sensed this would be his parting scene,” he posted on Twitter while sharing a video clip of Richard’ final appearance on the show.

The last appearance of our dear Richard Belzer. We will miss you 💔 pic.twitter.com/4k2NkYnWGN — Law & Order SVU (@NBCSVU_fans) February 19, 2023

Though Richard’s character had occasional mentions on the show after his departure, he hadn’t been brought up in a while until an unexpected revelation last week.

Munch’s former partner, Odafin “Fin” Tutuola — who is played by Ice-T — said Munch had moved “back to Baltimore”.

“He retired. I guess he just ran out of gas,” Fin said. “Met a divorced female rabbi. And he bought back his old cop bar. It’s 1:30 a.m. He’s probably cracking a joke to some barfly. That skinny bastard had a punchline for every second of the day.”

Richard’s books include a crime fiction series, a stand-up comedy guide, and several publications on alleged cover-ups and conspiracies, including his latest co-authored book, Corporate Conspiracies: How Wall Street Took Over Washington.

“Belzer wrote books that would certainly be broadly censored by the current corporate media that has a stranglehold on what is presented as truth to the American people,” said Tony Lyons.

In addition to unraveling conspiracies – actual or alleged – Richard’s website describes him as being “particularly concerned about violence, gun control, and animal welfare” and lists nonprofit organisations that he encouraged support for.

These include the North Shore Animal League, a no-kill rescue and adoption organisation based in New York, and the Brady Campaign, which advocates for gun control and against gun violence.

“If you’re a fan of The Belz, you probably already know that underneath that tough-guy TV image and caustic stand-up humour, there’s a big sloppy soft heart,” his website reads.

“He supports key organisations in these areas, and wants you to support them too.”