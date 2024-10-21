Richard E. Grant Says This '90s Movie Was An 'Absolute Nightmare' To Film

via Associated Press

I reckon most people hold a Richard E. Grant film close to their heart (for me, it’s the 2018 gem Can You Ever Forgive Me? co-starring Melissa McCarthy).

But according to the actor himself, not all of his classics have been fun to film.

Speaking to Metro about his career, the Loki scene-stealer ― who says his character in the upcoming Sky series The Franchise is a “complete narcissist” ― revealed “The most chaotic film that I ever worked on,” calling the ’90s “box office bomb” a “disaster.”

via Associated Press

“The most chaotic film that I ever worked on was a disaster called Hudson Hawk with Bruce Willis in 1990 where everything that could possibly go wrong, with the script, the director, the stars, it did,” he shared.

“And it was a massive box office bomb. So that was, in retrospect, amusing. At the time, an absolute nightmare,” he added.

The film, which has a measly 31% critic score on review site Rotten Tomatoes, was described by a Guardian writer as “maladroit slapstick.”

Speaking to The Observer in 2020, the Withnail And I star revealed he thought he would “never work again” after the movie’s release: “I sat with Andie MacDowell and our agents when we were encouraged to go and see a screening of it before its premiere, and Andie and I both looked at each other simultaneously and said, ‘We will never work again,’” he told the publication at the time.

“With the best intentions, I think it’s like internet dating or any dating: you go into something hoping you’re going to fall in love and it’s going to work out… and then, of course, it’s a living nightmare!”

So that’s a double “nightmare” accusation for the ’90s “bomb,” then.