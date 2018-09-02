Richard Hammond And Family ‘Gassed And Robbed’ During Holiday In South Of France

The Express columnist says that just hours after hosting a 1920s-themed cocktail party, the group of burglars struck as Richard and 15 other guests slept.

The presenter’s wife Mindy believes they were gassed by intruders at their holiday home in San Tropez.

Former ‘ Top Gear ’ host Richard Hammond and his family were the victims of a robbery while on holiday in the South of France, it has been revealed.

According to Mindy, the raiders may have used an anaesthetic gas to knock the guests out so they could rifle through their belongings.

Speaking to the Express, Mindy said: “The real horror story for me was that the night before we were late to bed and I heard a door downstairs shut.

“I thought, ‘That’s a bit bizarre’, and decided I had to check it. I went downstairs and into the hallway. The door into the living room was shut but I heard a male voice behind the door. I thought it was another couple staying up and went back to bed.

“Actually, it was the burglars.”

The columnist added: “I’m pretty convinced we must have been gassed or something, because they were in all of the bedrooms – they went where they wanted, into each room, opening and closing the drawers, searching through handbags etc.

“You have got to have some kind of confidence to do that and to be quite satisfied that people aren’t going to wake up.”