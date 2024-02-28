EntertainmentcomedianCurb Your EnthusiasmRichard Lewis

Richard Lewis, Beloved Comedian And Curb Your Enthusiasm Regular, Dead At 76

The actor revealed in 2023 that he'd been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Ryan Grenoble
Richard Lewis, the critically acclaimed stand-up comic known for his droll delivery and brutal candour, has died. He was 76.

The actor revealed in 2023 that he’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, recommitting himself at the time to working on Curb Your Enthusiasm alongside his longtime friend Larry David, the show’s star and creator.

The comedy series, now in its 12th and final season, will likely feature posthumous appearances by Lewis, who had refrained from appearing in Season 11 as he dealt with several surgeries.

