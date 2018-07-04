Tributes have poured in for The Black Keys collaborator Richard Swift, who died at the age of 41 on Tuesday.
Richard’s death was confirmed in a post on his Facebook page, which read: “And all the angels sing ‘Que Sera Sera’ Richard Ochoa Swift March 16, 1977 - July 3, 2018.”
Following the sad news, numerous famous faces have shared tributes online, including Kings Of Leon drummer Nathan Followill:
BBC News reports that Richard’s death came after a brief period of illness.
The musician and producer worked with numerous bands during his career and toured with The Black Keys in 2014.
Between 2011 and 2016, he was drummer for The Shins and also founded an Oregon recording studio.