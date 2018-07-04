Tributes have poured in for The Black Keys collaborator Richard Swift, who died at the age of 41 on Tuesday.

Richard’s death was confirmed in a post on his Facebook page, which read: “And all the angels sing ‘Que Sera Sera’ Richard Ochoa Swift March 16, 1977 - July 3, 2018.”

Following the sad news, numerous famous faces have shared tributes online, including Kings Of Leon drummer Nathan Followill: