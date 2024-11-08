Ridley Scott Just Revealed That This A-List Actor Was Meant To Be In Gladiator 2

Paul Mescal in Gladiator 2 Paramount

Gladiator director Ridley Scott has revealed that Irish actor Barry Keoghan was meant to play a villain in the new Gladiator sequel.

Speaking with the New York Times, the filmmaker shared that we were robbed of the Barry baddie after the 32-year-old actor had a scheduling conflict that caused him to drop out of the film at the start of 2023.

However, before we get too gutted, it’s worth noting which film he dropped out of Gladiator 2 for.

“Barry got locked into Saltburn,” Ridley shared, with the 86-year-old director adding, “I think that’s maybe the best film I’ve seen this year.”

“Anyway, Barry is one of the good ones, the same level as Joaquin Phoenix and Paul (Mescal),” he continued.

“He is so complex and actually has it under control.

“I know he’s a bit of a challenge, but he’s worth it. Like deciding on Joaquin, it’s worth it,” Ridley added.

Barry Keoghan’s profile blew up at the end of last year, when he took the lead in Emerald Fennell’s divisive dark comedy.

