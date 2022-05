Rihanna’s reign of supreme maternity fashion seems to have come to an end — for now at least.

The Love on the Brain singer and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on May 13 in Los Angeles, sources told TMZ and Entertainment Tonight.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna in February 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Mike Coppola via Getty Images

HuffPost has reached out to reps for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky for comment.