Not content with being the undeniable queen of the Met Gala, Rihanna is seemingly now the Pope of the whole thing.
This year’s star-studded bash had the unusual theme of ’Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’, and while plenty of the A-listers made the executive decision to completely ignore the dress code, Rihanna was not one of them.
The singer - who was also one of the evening’s co-chairs - stunned on the red carpet in a bejeweled Vatican-inspired look and, as she has done for the past few year Met Galas, ensured that her outfit was the talking point of the evening.
We’re fully prepared to start referring to Rihanna solely as ‘her Holiness’ from this point on, and it seems we are not the only ones…
For the past few years, Rihanna has proved herself as one to watch at the Met Gala, such as in 2015, when her enormous yellow dress swamped the red carpet, or last year, when her elaborate Commes Des Garçons ensemble stole the show.
In fact, Rihanna even threw a bit of subtle shade at her fellow attendees, who she clearly felt could have stuck a little more closely to the theme.
She should probably have had a word with a couple of the stars at this year’s Met Gala, with Kendall Jenner, James Corden and Emily Ratajkowski appearing to have missed the memo about the Catholicism theme.
Some of the A-list guests really did give it their all, though, with Katy Perry hitting the red carpet in giant angel wings, Zendaya channelling Joan of Arc and Lana Del Rey sporting a golden sacred heart at the event.
Check out all the best pics in the gallery below...
