Not content with being the undeniable queen of the Met Gala, Rihanna is seemingly now the Pope of the whole thing.

This year’s star-studded bash had the unusual theme of ’Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’, and while plenty of the A-listers made the executive decision to completely ignore the dress code, Rihanna was not one of them.

The singer - who was also one of the evening’s co-chairs - stunned on the red carpet in a bejeweled Vatican-inspired look and, as she has done for the past few year Met Galas, ensured that her outfit was the talking point of the evening.