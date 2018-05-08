EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    08/05/2018 09:19 BST

    Met Gala 2018: Rihanna's Pope-Inspired Outfit Has Fans Queueing Up To Convert

    'YES, I have a Rihligion. The pope is LIT.'

    Not content with being the undeniable queen of the Met Gala, Rihanna is seemingly now the Pope of the whole thing.

    This year’s star-studded bash had the unusual theme of ’Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’, and while plenty of the A-listers made the executive decision to completely ignore the dress code, Rihanna was not one of them.

    The singer - who was also one of the evening’s co-chairs - stunned on the red carpet in a bejeweled Vatican-inspired look and, as she has done for the past few year Met Galas, ensured that her outfit was the talking point of the evening.

    Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
    Rihanna

    We’re fully prepared to start referring to Rihanna solely as ‘her Holiness’ from this point on, and it seems we are not the only ones…

    For the past few years, Rihanna has proved herself as one to watch at the Met Gala, such as in 2015, when her enormous yellow dress swamped the red carpet, or last year, when her elaborate Commes Des Garçons ensemble stole the show.

    In fact, Rihanna even threw a bit of subtle shade at her fellow attendees, who she clearly felt could have stuck a little more closely to the theme.

    She should probably have had a word with a couple of the stars at this year’s Met Gala, with Kendall Jenner, James Corden and Emily Ratajkowski appearing to have missed the memo about the Catholicism theme.

    Some of the A-list guests really did give it their all, though, with Katy Perry hitting the red carpet in giant angel wings, Zendaya channelling Joan of Arc and Lana Del Rey sporting a golden sacred heart at the event.

    Check out all the best pics in the gallery below...

    • Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images
      Met Gala Host Rihanna.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Katy Perry.
    • Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
      Madonna.
    • Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
      SZA.
    • Taylor Hill via Getty Images
      Sarah Jessica Parker.
    • Taylor Hill via Getty Images
    • Raymond Hall via Getty Images
      Amal Clooney and George Clooney.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Vera Wang (L) and Ariana Grande.
    • Sean Zanni via Getty Images
      Lana del Rey.
    • Taylor Hill via Getty Images
      Alessandro Michele, Lana Del Rey, and Jared Leto.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Frances McDormand.
    • ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
      Lena Waithe.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Kerry Washington.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Priyanka Chopra.
    • Taylor Hill via Getty Images
      Taylor Hill.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Princess Beatrice of York.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Donatella Versace.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Salma Hayek.
    • Taylor Hill via Getty Images
      Evan Rachel Wood.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Kate Bosworth.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Wendy Deng.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Amber Heard.
    • HECTOR RETAMAL via Getty Images
      Kim Kardashian.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Alexander Wang and Kylie Jenner.
    • Taylor Hill via Getty Images
      Selena Gomez.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Naomi Watts.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Ruth Negga.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Miley Cyrus.
    • Steven Ferdman via Getty Images
      Liza Koshy.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams.
    • Taylor Hill via Getty Images
      Met Gala Chairperson Anna Wintour.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Jennifer Lopez.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Scarlett Johansson.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Rooney Mara (L) and Clare Waight Keller.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Jourdan Dunn.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Kesha Ward (L) and 2 Chainz.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Sarah Paulson.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Ruby Rose.
    • MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
      Alek Wek.
    • Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
      Blake Lively.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Sean Mendes and Hailey Baldwin.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Joan Smalls.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Jennifer Connelly.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Gisele Bundchen.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Cara Delevingne.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Evan Rachel Wood.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Claire Danes.
    • MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
      Doutzen Kroes.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Shailene Woodley.

    READ MORE:

    MORE: uk celebrityRihannaMet Gala

    Conversations