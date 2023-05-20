Rihanna Drops Sensual ‘Rub On Ya T*tties’ Pregnancy Pics Wearing A Thong And Heels

Rihanna is sharing some of the most intimate moments from pregnancy with her son.

The Umbrella singer posted a series of maternity photos Thursday to celebrate her son, RZA Athelston Mayers, who has since celebrated his first birthday. Dressed in nothing but high heels, underwear and jewelry, Rihanna didn’t need an umbrella — and was shaded by palm trees.

The seven-photo Instagram carousel showed Rihanna posing with a mysterious book while cupping her breasts; she stood on a balcony near an unspecified ocean — and captioned the series “Rub on ya titties”.

“In honour of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made!” Rihanna captioned the Instagram post. “Baby RZA... he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me”.

Social media sleuths have surely noticed the post contained only seven images — and that Instagram allows for up to 10 photos in their carousels. Currently pregnant with her second child, Rihanna notably concluded Thursday’s caption with “#tobecontinued”.

Many of her whopping 150 million followers commented on the post, with Pharoahe Monch perhaps most notable. The rapper practically coined the phrase “rub on ya titties” with the chorus of his 1999 song Simon Says — and wrote it out in the comments for her.

Rihanna famously announced her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl this year. Evan Agostini/Invision/Associated Press

Rihanna received further praise from Wu-Tang Clan rapper GZA, whose fellow group member RZA inspired the name of Rihanna’s son. Kathy Hilton, the mother of socialite Paris Hilton, left red heart emojis behind — while rapper Bia called Rihanna “the most beautiful”.

The ambitious fashion magnate, who became the richest woman in music in 2021 and the youngest self-made female billionaire in 2022, is mainly focused on her family these days. In March, she told British Vogue that motherhood is “everything”.