Rihanna’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Berlin needs work, work, work work, work, work.
The museum this month dressed their likeness of the singer in a Christmas outfit, but it wasn’t the seasonal attire that got every’s attention. It was the statue’s poor resemblance to the nine-time Grammy winner.
“Rihanna Wax Figure Apparently Made By Someone Who’s Never Seen Rihanna,” blared one headline.
The fan response on Twitter also declared the exhibit to be in a hopeless place.
“That wax figure of Rihanna is a hate crime,” one person tweeted.
Barbados last month officially declared the Diamonds singer to be a national hero. But to many her wax stand-in, unveiled in 2011, rates a zero.
