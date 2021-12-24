Entertainment

Rihanna's Wax Figure Is A Christmas Catastrophe At Madame Tussauds

"That wax figure of Rihanna is a hate crime," one observer tweeted.
Rihanna’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Berlin needs work, work, work work, work, work.

The museum this month dressed their likeness of the singer in a Christmas outfit, but it wasn’t the seasonal attire that got every’s attention. It was the statue’s poor resemblance to the nine-time Grammy winner.

“Rihanna Wax Figure Apparently Made By Someone Who’s Never Seen Rihanna,” blared one headline.

The fan response on Twitter also declared the exhibit to be in a hopeless place.

“That wax figure of Rihanna is a hate crime,” one person tweeted.

Barbados last month officially declared the Diamonds singer to be a national hero. But to many her wax stand-in, unveiled in 2011, rates a zero.

