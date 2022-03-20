Sunak Struggles To Defend 'Shameless' Boris Johnson For Comparing Ukraine War To Brexit

“It’s because they wanted to be free to do things differently and for this country to be able to run itself.”

Labour’s Rachel Reeves demanded Johnson apologise for the “distasteful” and “insulting” comparison.

The shadow chancellor told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “It is utterly distasteful and insulting to compare the fight for freedom and the aggression of the Russian state to the decision to leave the European Union.

“It is insulting to the Ukrainian people who are fighting for their very freedom and their very lives, and it is insulting to the British people as well.

“If the prime minister didn’t mean that analogy, he shouldn’t have made it and he should take back those words and apologise to the Ukrainian people and the British people for those crass remarks he made yesterday.”

And she told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “It is shameless and the prime minister should withdraw those comments.”