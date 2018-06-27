Google The teenager drowned near Cardigan Fields industrial estate in Kirkstall

A 17-year-old swimmer has died after getting into difficulty in the River Aire in Leeds, police said on Wednesday.

Officers received a report from the ambulance service around 6.45pm on Tuesday that a teenager had gone into the water near Cardigan Fields, Kirkstall.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were at the scene and a body was recovered from the water around 1.30am on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.

A police helicopter, based at Carr Gate in Wakefield, confirmed on Twitter that it was assisting in the search around 8.20pm on Tuesday.

Cardigan Fields is a busy industrial estate.

The teenager’s name is yet to be released.

