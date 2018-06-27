EDITION
    27/06/2018 11:13 BST | Updated 2 hours ago

    River Aire: Teen Swimmer Dies After Getting Into Difficultly In Leeds

    The 17-year-old went missing on Tuesday evening.

    Google
    The teenager drowned near Cardigan Fields industrial estate in Kirkstall

    A 17-year-old swimmer has died after getting into difficulty in the River Aire in Leeds, police said on Wednesday. 

    Officers received a report from the ambulance service around 6.45pm on Tuesday that a teenager had gone into the water near Cardigan Fields, Kirkstall.

    Police, fire and ambulance crews were at the scene and a body was recovered from the water around 1.30am on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.

    A police helicopter, based at Carr Gate in Wakefield, confirmed on Twitter that it was assisting in the search around 8.20pm on Tuesday. 

    Cardigan Fields is a busy industrial estate.

    The teenager’s name is yet to be released. 

    This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.

